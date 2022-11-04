Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 41,323 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 8.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.21% of McDonald’s worth $383,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after buying an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $276.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

