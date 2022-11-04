Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.6% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 33,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 90.2% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 287,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,437,384. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

