Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 6,417 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,545 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $42,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

