Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage Stock Up 7.8 %

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.15. 189,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,486. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

