Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,424 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,681 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,424 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 77,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,181. The firm has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

