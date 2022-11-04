Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

ZAL opened at €24.74 ($24.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.12. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($49.86).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

