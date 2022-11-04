Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €27.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Zalando Price Performance
ZAL opened at €24.74 ($24.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.12. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($49.86).
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
See Also
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.