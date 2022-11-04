Barclays Begins Coverage on Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a GBX 67 ($0.77) price objective on the stock.

TLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 95 ($1.10) to GBX 90 ($1.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.95) to GBX 83 ($0.96) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 73.11 ($0.85).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 45.74 ($0.53) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.81. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.52 ($0.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £658.10 million and a P/E ratio of 914.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.