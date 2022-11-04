Barclays Increases NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 400

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 370 ($4.28) to GBX 400 ($4.62) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.05) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.82) to GBX 380 ($4.39) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.24) to GBX 300 ($3.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.05) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 344.29 ($3.98).

NatWest Group Stock Down 1.7 %

LON:NWG opened at GBX 231.80 ($2.68) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.40 billion and a PE ratio of 891.54. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 276.09 ($3.19).

Insider Buying and Selling

NatWest Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($2.94), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($159,010.64).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

