Barings LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMBD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMBD remained flat at $20.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,306. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

