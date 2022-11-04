Barings LLC Buys 81,303 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Barings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Barings LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VDE traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,054. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

