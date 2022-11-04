Barings LLC Has $15.76 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $9.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,214. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.70. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

