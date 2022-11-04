Barings LLC Has $72.63 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,800 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $72,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. 1,635,965 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

