Barings LLC Sells 19,177 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hess by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,149,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,049,716,000 after buying an additional 469,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Shares of HES stock traded up $3.20 on Friday, hitting $145.30. 39,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. Hess Co. has a one year low of $68.32 and a one year high of $147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,851 shares of company stock worth $10,375,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

