Barings LLC Takes Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vista Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 171,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 272,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 300,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. 4,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

