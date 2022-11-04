Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.46. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,620. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $641.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

