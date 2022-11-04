Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 8.3 %

ABX stock opened at C$17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.214082 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Barrick Gold

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABX shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.