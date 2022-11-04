Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Barrick Gold Stock Down 8.3 %
ABX stock opened at C$17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.214082 EPS for the current year.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
