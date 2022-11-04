Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.
Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance
NYSE BLCO traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
