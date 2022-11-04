Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.