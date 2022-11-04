Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 5.0 %
Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $177,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
