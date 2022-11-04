Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 5.0 %

Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $177,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.