Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($96.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €76.50 ($76.50) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($100.42). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €74.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

