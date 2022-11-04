Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 65916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46.
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
