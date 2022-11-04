Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTEGF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. 178,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,677. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

