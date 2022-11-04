Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.28.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

BTE traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.56. 8,263,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

