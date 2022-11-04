BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 107.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.0%.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,718. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after buying an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BCE by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 183,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BCE by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 119,615 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.