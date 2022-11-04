Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price target on Befesa in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €34.64 ($34.64) on Thursday. Befesa has a 1 year low of €29.04 ($29.04) and a 1 year high of €73.60 ($73.60). The business has a fifty day moving average of €35.12 and a 200-day moving average of €46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

