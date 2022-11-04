Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.51 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $142.51 million and $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.86 or 0.07587574 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00089605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00067936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars.

