Beldex Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $145.37 million and $2.19 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

