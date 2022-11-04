Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Sells $866,100.00 in Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $866,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,442.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.54. 1,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.00. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $942,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

