Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $65.57 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Bend DAO has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $65.57 million and $372,456.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

