Berenberg Bank Cuts PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Price Target to GBX 95

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.16) to GBX 95 ($1.10) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.11) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

PRS REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

PRS REIT stock opened at GBX 87.10 ($1.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £478.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 80.20 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.76.

PRS REIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £70,400 ($81,396.69). In related news, insider David Steffan Francis bought 20,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($19,192.97). Also, insider Stephen Smith bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £70,400 ($81,396.69).

About PRS REIT

(Get Rating)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.