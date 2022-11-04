Berenberg Bank Trims Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Target Price to €65.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank to €65.00 ($65.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($50.00) to €43.00 ($43.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €59.00 ($59.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $81.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

