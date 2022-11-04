BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.29. 193,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 477,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.51.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61.

