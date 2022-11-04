BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

BGSF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGSF

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BGSF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BGSF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BGSF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BGSF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

(Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.