Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Trading Down 5.2%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilfinger from €34.00 ($34.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.