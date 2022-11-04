Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 180,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,450 shares.The stock last traded at $105.79 and had previously closed at $116.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Down 10.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth $38,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

