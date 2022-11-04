Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $470.00 to $446.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,480. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.06. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $522.96.

Bio-Techne shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 29th.

Bio-Techne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.