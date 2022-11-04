BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 14.6%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.76. 3,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 24.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $787.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.11 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 64.09%. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,399 shares of company stock valued at $325,842. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

