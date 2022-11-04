BitCash (BITC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

BitCash (BITC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $23,371.83 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCash has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

