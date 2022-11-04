Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and $190,194.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00132008 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00243299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00070658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025179 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

