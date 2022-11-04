Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239.73 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $239.73 million and $207,711.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $14.94 or 0.00070506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,190.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00585238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00229813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00079431 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001460 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 14.05220949 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $219,028.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

