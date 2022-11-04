BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Up to $49.02

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.02, but opened at $54.99. BlackLine shares last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 7,817 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

BlackLine Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

