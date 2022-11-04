BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK opened at $633.81 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $616.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.31.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

