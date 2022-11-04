BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MUJ opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
