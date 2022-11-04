BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $10.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

