BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of MYI stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.