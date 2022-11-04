BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYIGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MYI stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

