BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Plans GBX 14.50 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,294 ($14.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £631.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.75. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,162 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,190 ($25.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

