BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) Plans GBX 14.50 Dividend

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.17) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
Shares of BRSC opened at GBX 1,294 ($14.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £631.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.75. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1,162 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,190 ($25.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.