BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Head to Head Analysis

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackRock TCP Capital and Atlas Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.79%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

24.9% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Financial has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Atlas Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 33.13% 9.45% 4.14% Atlas Financial N/A N/A -20.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Atlas Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $165.11 million 4.41 $133.79 million $0.97 12.99 Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.26 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

BlackRock TCP Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

