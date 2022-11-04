BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

BUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 59,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,358. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.79.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

