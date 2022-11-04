Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $17.23

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $18.88. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 88,152 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at $941,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,156,944.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,199 shares of company stock worth $1,481,429. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $68,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

