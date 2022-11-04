Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Blow & Drive Interlock shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 37,000 shares trading hands.

Blow & Drive Interlock Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Blow & Drive Interlock

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

