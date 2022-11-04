BlueArk Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $64.54 million and $4.00 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00194513 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

