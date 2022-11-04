Bluzelle (BLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.36 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.06 or 0.31990186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

